Oil tanker, cargo ship collide in North Sea

An oil tanker has collided with a cargo vessel in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire, British media reported on Monday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The tanker involved is on fire, according to BBC.

An alarm was first reportedly raised at 9:48 a.m. (0948 GMT) and a coastguard rescue operation is being coordinated with lifeboats and firefighting teams on the scene.

