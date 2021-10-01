News.az
News
North Sea
Tag:
North Sea
Norway spots unidentified drone over North Sea gas field
30 Sep 2025-10:49
NATO shows military strength in the North Sea
27 Sep 2025-14:58
One crew member still missing as oil tanker on fire after collision in North Sea
11 Mar 2025-09:13
Oil tanker, cargo ship collide in North Sea
10 Mar 2025-17:36
Scottish court blocks North Sea oil and gas projects in landmark ruling
30 Jan 2025-17:08
Trump challenges UK's green transition: A clash of energy policies
06 Jan 2025-09:38
Equinor makes new oil and gas discovery in North Sea
17 Dec 2024-14:33
Equinor, Shell combine UK offshore assets to lead North Sea production
05 Dec 2024-12:22
Norway to launch world's first CO2 storage service
26 Sep 2024-11:30
Denmark to build 'first energy island' in North Sea
05 Feb 2021-10:32
