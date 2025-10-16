Ola Electric launches Ola Shakti: India’s first residential BESS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has taken a significant step beyond electric vehicles with the launch of Ola Shakti, the company’s first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Targeting homes, farms, and small businesses, Ola Shakti offers a portable, on-demand energy solution designed to bring greater energy independence to Indian households.

Following the announcement on Thursday, October 16, Ola Electric Mobility shares surged, rising as much as 4.36% to touch an intraday high of ₹55.05, and were trading 4.19% higher at ₹54.96 by 10:30 AM on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ola Shakti is based on the company’s 4680 Bharat Cell technology and is India’s first residential BESS fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in the country using automotive-grade battery packs. Built at the Ola Gigafactory, the system leverages existing production and distribution networks, requiring no additional capital expenditure or R&D. Reservations for Ola Shakti began on October 16 with a booking amount of ₹999. The system will be available for purchase through the Ola Electric website and Ola stores, with deliveries scheduled to start from Makar Sankranti 2026.

According to the company’s exchange filing, Ola Shakti enters India’s ₹1 lakh crore BESS market, which is projected to grow to over ₹3 lakh crore by 2030. Ola expects annual BESS consumption at its Gigafactory to reach around 5 GWh in the next few years, surpassing the factory’s automotive battery consumption during the same period.

Ola Shakti delivers automotive-grade safety, industry-leading efficiency of up to 98%, and zero running and maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, it features instant changeover, operates across a wide input voltage range of 120V-290V to protect appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is fully weatherproof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions. The system also includes smart energy management tools, such as time-of-day scheduling, intelligent backup, remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, and expansion support. Users can monitor battery status and energy flow in real time, while the system optimizes usage automatically and provides insights to save power.

Ola Shakti is offered in four configurations: 1kW/1.5kWh at ₹29,999, 1kW/3kWh at ₹55,999, 3kW/5.2kWh at ₹1,19,999, and 6kW/9.1kWh at ₹1,59,999. It can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as two hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

Commenting on the launch, Bhavish Aggarwal, CMD of Ola Electric, said, “India doesn't face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity. With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence. We have built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility, and Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently. Leveraging our 4680 cell technology, Gigafactory production, and nationwide Ola network, we can scale rapidly without additional investment.”

News.Az