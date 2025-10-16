Investors seek transparency in Toyota’s planned buyout of Toyota Industries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global investors are urging Toyota Motor Corp to provide greater disclosure regarding its planned takeover of group company Toyota Industries, citing concerns over an opaque valuation and potential conflicts of interest that may disadvantage minority shareholders.

The proposed deal, which involves a 3.7 billion yen ($24.5 billion) tender offer at 16,300 yen per share, represents a 23% premium over Toyota Industries’ pre-announcement share price. Investors note this is well below the 44% average premium for similar transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An open August 8 letter, signed by around two dozen global asset managers including AllianceBernstein, Neuberger Berman, and Schroders, emphasized the need for full transparency on valuation models, tax assumptions, and third-party appraisals. The investors warned that the deal could either strengthen or undermine corporate governance reforms in Japan, particularly given the role of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, whose direct investment raises conflict-of-interest concerns.

Shares of Toyota Industries have been trading above the offer price, hitting 16,620 yen, indicating market expectations that Toyota may increase the tender offer. The tender process, initially expected in December, is now likely to start February 2026 or later, pending regulatory approvals.

Toyota responded that it has conducted good-faith negotiations with independent parties and will provide further disclosures as necessary, emphasizing that minority shareholder interests have been considered in the process.

