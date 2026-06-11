Arab states and Volodymyr Zelensky invited to G7 summit in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the upcoming G7 summit in France, while leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited for discussions on regional and global crises.

The summit of the Group of Seven major economies, comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will take place in the lakeside resort of Evian from 15 to 17 June, with sessions focused on Ukraine and the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing The New Arab.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s participation is intended to help “rebuild consensus” among G7 members on continued support for Ukraine amid differing positions among Western leaders, including United States President Donald Trump.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Why Poland refuses to punish Zelensky over the UPA scandal

India’s new power game: Why Modi is heading to France and Slovakia

Trump: US ended the war with Iran today!

What we know about the potential US-Iran peace agreement

According to Macron, the invited Arab leaders will take part in a separate session addressing the conflict involving the United States and Israel and Iran, with discussions expected to focus on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy prices.

Macron also said the summit would include broader discussions on North-South partnerships, involving institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, as well as countries including South Korea, India, Kenya and Brazil.

The programme will conclude with sessions on global economic imbalances, growth, and discussions with technology companies on regulation, sovereignty and cybersecurity, alongside a preparatory videoconference involving China and other emerging economies.

News.Az