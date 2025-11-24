Olympic champ Gable Steveson scores 24-second knockout in MMA fight - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is now 2-0 in his mixed martial arts career, spending less than two minutes total in the cage.

On Sunday, Steveson was promoted to the main event for APFC 21, a promotion run by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, and needed just 24 seconds to deliver a devastating knockout, News.Az reports, citing MMF Fighting.

He clinched the win after attempting a takedown while simultaneously landing a powerful left hand that knocked opponent Kevin Hein unconscious before he even hit the mat. The fight ended instantly, though Steveson continued his forward momentum as the takedown completed.

The referee rushed in to stop the fight with Steveson getting the lightning quick finish.

Steveson’s latest win comes after he needed just 15 seconds to get a knockout win in Dirty Boxing but that doesn’t go on his MMA record.

Still, the potential is obviously there for Steveson, who is undoubtedly one of the best prospects in recent history to make the move into MMA.

A credentialed wrestler with multiple NCAA Championships, Steveson captured gold at the 2020 Olympics. With that win, Steveson became the youngest American wrestler to ever win a gold medal.

After a brief stint in WWE, Steveson turned his attention back to fighting after joining Jon Jones’ training camp as he was getting ready to face Stipe Miocic. Steveson now counts Jones as a mentor, friend and one of his main coaches as he continues to making his climb towards eventually joining the roster at the UFC.

In his post-fight interview, Steveson mentioned UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard by name again — he did the same after his debut win — and there’s little doubt he’s already on the promotion’s radar for the future.

For now, Steveson moves forward with a perfect 2-0 record with both fights ending by knockout in the first round.

