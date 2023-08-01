News.az
Tag:
Mma
New mixed martial arts body aims for Olympic inclusion
02 Dec 2025-07:00
Olympic champ Gable Steveson scores 24-second knockout in MMA fight -
VIDEO
24 Nov 2025-10:46
Legendary MMA coach Duke Roufus dies at 55
18 Oct 2025-09:10
UFC legend Jon Jones faces new criminal charges over February car crash in New Mexico
11 Jul 2025-13:39
New Zealand MMA fighter Hakaraia Wilson dies at 26
02 Jan 2025-20:34
Conor McGregor delays MMA return, agrees to face Logan Paul in boxing match in India
17 Dec 2024-15:09
UFC: Dan Hardy ranks Jon Jones third in heavyweight debate, calls him P4P best
03 Dec 2024-11:54
Ditcheva becomes first British woman to secure MMA world title
30 Nov 2024-13:09
Azerbaijani MMA fighter becomes world champion
25 Nov 2023-08:28
