Yandex metrika counter

Olympic motto may be altered, IOC President says

  • Sports
  • Share
Olympic motto may be altered, IOC President says

The Olympic motto "Faster - Higher - Stronger" may be altered in three months, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said at a press conference.

The motto was approved by the first Olympic Congress in 1894.

"I made the proposal to add to the Olympic motto of <…> ‘Faster - Higher - Stronger’ [the word] ‘Together.’ And we discussed this idea today at the Executive Board. <…> We will now turn again to the IOC members asking for their comments and then, depending on the outcome of this consultation, may come with a proposal for a change of the Olympic Charter at the IOC session in Tokyo <…> three months from now," he said.

(c) TASS

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      