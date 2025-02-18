Oman, Arab League welcome US-Russian talks in Riyadh

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025. (SPA)

On Tuesday, Oman welcomed Saudi Arabia's hosting of talks between the United States and Russia in Riyadh.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry expressed its support for “these initiatives to promote dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of political solutions that foster peace, security, and stability,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Secretariat General of the Arab League also welcomed the talks.

Official Spokesperson for Arab League Secretary-General Jamal Rushdi stated that the Kingdom's hosting of these talks “represents a significant Arab contribution to global efforts aimed at establishing peace,” including resolving the Ukraine war.

News.Az