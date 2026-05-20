S. Africa's annual consumer inflation rises to 4 pct in April

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South Africa's annual consumer inflation rose to 4 percent in April from 3.1 percent in March, driven mainly by sharp fuel price increases, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said Wednesday.

The monthly change in the consumer price index was 1.1 percent in April, while the annual inflation reading was the highest since August 2024, when the headline rate stood at 4.4 percent, Stats SA said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Fuel prices rose by 18.2 percent from March, the steepest monthly increase since the current consumer price index series began in 2008, according to the agency.

Petrol prices were up by 15.2 percent and diesel by 35.4 percent. The price of inland 93-octane petrol rose from 20.19 rand (about 1.22 U.S. dollars) per liter in March to 23.25 rand per liter in April, marking the fifth-largest increase for this grade in 50 years and the largest this century.

Motorists using diesel were hit hardest, as the average price per liter jumped from 21.28 rand in March to 28.80 rand in April.

The passenger transport services index climbed by 3.1 percent between March and April, the largest monthly rise since July 2022. After a 14.3 percent increase in March, air ticket prices rose by a further 24.5 percent in April, the largest monthly increase in airfares since March 2008.

In contrast, annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased for a third consecutive month, declining from 3.6 percent in March to 2.9 percent in April, Stats SA said.

News.Az