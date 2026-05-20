South China's Guangxi raises emergency response over earthquakes

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa's headline consumer ​inflation edged up as expected last month, but analysts ‌said the increase would be far larger in April when fuel price hikes triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran have filtered through into ​consumer prices.



Headline consumer inflation accelerated to 3.1% from a ​year earlier in March from 3.0% in February (ZACPIY=ECI), opens new tab, matching ⁠a Reuters poll, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Inflation ​is set to accelerate to about 4% in April, when domestic ​fuel prices surged despite the government temporarily reducing a fuel levy to try to mitigate the impact of the Middle East conflict.

South Africa imports ​most of its petroleum products, leaving it highly exposed to ​swings in global energy prices.

Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa said electricity tariffs also ‌went ⁠up by more than 8% in April, which will add further upward pressure on prices.

Khosa said the risk of an interest rate hike at one of the South African Reserve ​Bank's (SARB) next two ​policy meetings in ⁠May and July had increased materially.

The central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 6.75% (ZAREPO=ECI), opens new tab at ​its last meeting in late March.

It targets inflation ​of ⁠3% with a 1-percentage-point tolerance band on either side.

"What will be impacting the SARB's decision is the next release, for April, ⁠as ​the fuel price spike will then ​reflect and will be telling," independent economist Elize Kruger said.

News.Az