Uganda urges schools to enforce Ebola prevention measures

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Uganda's Ministry of Education and Sports has urged schools and tertiary institutions to strictly implement Ebola prevention measures as the new term begins this week.

Dennis Mugimba, spokesperson for the ministry, called on heads of educational institutions, parents and local governments to familiarize themselves with the standard operating procedures and ensure they are widely disseminated, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The health ministry has announced a series of preventive measures following the detection of two imported cases. Although no community transmission has been recorded so far, the ministry said strict adherence to the guidelines is essential to prevent the spread of the disease.

All schools are required to enforce mandatory handwashing for learners, staff and visitors upon entry and at regular intervals. Schools are also required to establish temperature screening points at entrances and restrict access for anyone showing symptoms associated with Ebola.

The ministry said any learner, teacher or staff member presenting Ebola-like symptoms should be immediately isolated and reported to health authorities.

Teachers have been urged to closely monitor learners for signs of illness, while students have been advised to promptly report any symptoms to teachers or school nurses.

Schools have also been advised to minimize non-essential gatherings and assemblies.

News.Az