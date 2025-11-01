Oman calls on Iran and US to restart nuclear talks

On Saturday, Oman urged Iran and the United States to resume suspended nuclear negotiations, as Tehran’s foreign minister rejected any halt to uranium enrichment or limitations on its missile program.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said during the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain that Muscat wanted to see “a return to negotiations between Iran and the United States.” He said the talks, which Oman had hosted earlier this year, were derailed in June when Israel launched air and missile strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Just three days before the sixth and possibly decisive round of talks, Israel unleashed its bombs and missiles in an illegal and deadly act of sabotage,” Albusaidi said, according to AFP.

Oman, a traditional mediator between Tehran and Washington, has helped facilitate indirect talks this year aimed at reaching a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi visited Muscat earlier this week for a meeting of the Iran-Oman Political Strategic Committee, where he and Albusaidi discussed regional developments and plans to expand bilateral cooperation, according to Iranian media.

News.Az