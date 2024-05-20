One-China principle anchor of peace across Taiwan Strait: Chinese FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday that the one-China principle is what underpins peace across the Taiwan Strait.

He made these remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Astana, to expound on China's solemn position regarding Taiwan region's new leader's assumption of office.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the one-China principle cannot be violated. No matter how the political situation on the Taiwan island changes, it will not change the historical and legal facts that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, he said.Wang noted that recently, political leaders and people from all walks of life in many countries, including member states of the SCO, have made a just voice of abiding by the one-China principle and firmly supporting China's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting reunification, which once again shows that the fundamental situation regarding international community's adherence to the one-China principle is unshakable.Anyone who attempts to challenge the one-China principle will inevitably fail, he said. Every time they stir up trouble, the international community's consensus on upholding the one-China principle shall further consolidate, and the understanding and support for China's position shall add up, he said, adding that this is the truth that a just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust cause finds little support.Separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail, said Wang.The 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation clearly stipulated that Taiwan, a Chinese territory stolen by Japan, shall be restored to China. These documents with international legal effect formed an integral part of the post-WWII international order and constitute the collective memory of the international community, he said.Wang noted that separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" constitutes the most serious challenge to the international order, the most dangerous change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and the most significant damage to peace across the Taiwan Strait.The Chinese foreign minister said that the one-China principle is the fundamental prerequisite and political foundation for China to establish and develop relations with all other countries, and it is also what underpins peace across the Taiwan Strait.The general trend of China's reunification is irreversible, Wang said.The Chinese nation has a common belief that the territory is indivisible, the country cannot be destabilized, the nation cannot be separated, and the civilization cannot be broken, he said, adding that this is the historical inevitability and internal logic of China's eventual reunification.He said that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. Realizing China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation and a historical trend that no force can stop.

News.Az