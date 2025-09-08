One dead, five injured in Texas bar shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Texas are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a bar early Sunday, killing one person and injuring five others in Liberty County, northeast of Houston.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter arrived at the Alas Locas restaurant and bar near Cleveland, Texas, around midnight, local time, News.Az reports, citing AP.



The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify and locate the gunman.

The suspect ordered a drink and stayed about an hour. He then went out to his van, came back to the patio area and opened fire, the sheriff’s office added.

Six people were shot, with one man being pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Officials said they believe the suspect acted alone. They said he fled in a vehicle described as a white van with no windows and a long scratch on the side.

Authorities released no details of the suspect, a possible motive or the victims.

Alas Locas describes itself as a sports bar and its social media page features fat fried onion rings, nachos and fruity colorful cocktails. It is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

