One dead in Redding as floods, heavy rain hit Northern California - VIDEO

Heavy rain and dangerous flooding have claimed one life in Redding, California, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Flood watches are in effect for more than 30 million people across the state as Northern California braces for continued heavy rain and flash flooding in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Redding Mayor Mike Littau reported on Facebook that local police and fire crews have been conducting water rescues, while Public Works and the Redding Electric Utility have been working to clear roads and restore power to residents.

Across Northern California on Sunday, streets were inundated with floodwaters, leaving vehicles stranded in multiple cities.

This evening, flooding occurred at Westside Rd & El Reno Ln, Redding, California, United States.



A flood warning is in effect until 10:45 PM.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k0BwCvTS8d — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) December 22, 2025

The deadly flooding is driven by repeated atmospheric rivers striking the West Coast. A Flood Watch was issued on Saturday for much of Northern California, including Redding and Sacramento, with some areas expected to receive 4 to 6 inches—or more—of rain.

On Christmas Eve Wednesday, another coastal storm will set its sights on the West Coast, but this time Southern California will bear the brunt.

There is growing concern for potentially significant flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows impacting portions of SoCal, as heavy rain sweeps across the region. The greatest concern will be across wildfire burn scars.

