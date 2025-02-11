One dead, several injured after business jets collide at Arizona airport -VIDEO

Emergency crews respond after a midsize business jet skidded off the runway while landing and collided with another jet that was parked at the municipal airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person was killed on Monday when a midsize business jet skidded off the runway during landing at Scottsdale, Arizona's municipal airport, colliding with a parked jet, authorities confirmed.

Dave Folio, a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Fire Department, said at a press conference that at least four other people were injured in the crash, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

One person remains trapped inside one of the planes and first responders were working to free them, he said, while three other people were taken to area hospitals.

Folio provided no other details and it was not immediately clear what caused the jet to skid off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it was investigating the crash, which it said involved a Learjet 35A that skidded off the runway, which then collided with a Gulfstream 200 jet.

News.Az