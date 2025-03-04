One dead, thousands evacuated as Japan faces worst wildfire in decades

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters in Japan are battling the country’s most severe wildfire in half a century, which has claimed one life and prompted the evacuation of nearly 4,000 residents.

White smoke billowed from a forested area around the northern city of Ofunato, aerial TV footage showed, five days after the blaze began after record low rainfall, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The fire also follows Japan's hottest summer on record last year, as climate change pushes up temperatures worldwide.

As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had engulfed around 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres), the fire and disaster management agency said -- over seven times the area of New York's Central Park.

That makes it Japan's largest wildfire since 1975 when 2,700 hectares burnt in Kushiro on northern Hokkaido island.

It is estimated to have damaged at least 80 buildings by Sunday, although details were still being assessed, the agency said.

Military and fire department helicopters are trying to douse the Ofunato fire, but it is still spreading, a city official told reporters.

"There is little concern that the fire will reach the (more densely populated) city area," the official said, adding that authorities were "doing our best" to put it out.

Around 2,000 firefighters -- most deployed from other parts of the country, including Tokyo -- are working from the air and ground in the area in Iwate region, which was hard-hit by a deadly tsunami in 2011.

An evacuation advisory has been issued to around 4,600 people, of whom 3,939 have left their homes to seek shelter, according to the municipality.

The number of wildfires in Japan has declined since its 1970s peak, but the country saw about 1,300 in 2023, concentrated in February to April when the air dries and winds pick up.

