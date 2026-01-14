One dead, three critically hurt in New Zealand shooting

A man was killed and three others — a woman and two teenage boys — were critically injured in a shooting at a home on New Zealand’s lower North Island early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a property in Waitarere Beach, near Levin, shortly after midnight and found four people with gunshot injuries. The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital, while the teenagers were airlifted to Wellington Hospital. Another young person at the home was not physically harmed and is receiving support, police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene and are conducting forensic examinations. Police said they are not seeking any additional suspects.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden described the incident as a “family harm” case that has deeply shaken the small coastal community. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

News.Az