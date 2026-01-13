Peruvian transport workers strike in protest of violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Peru, urban transport unions declared a two-day strike for Wednesday and Thursday in protest of the rising violence, extortion, and attacks targeting drivers and transport company owners.

Union leaders said more than 22,000 public transport vehicles in Lima and the neighboring port city of Callao will stop operating during the strike, seeking to pressure the government to take effective action against organized crime, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to official figures, 37 people linked to the transport sector had been killed nationwide as of Sunday. Lima and Callao accounted for 15 of those homicides, highlighting the deterioration of public security, the newspaper El Comercio reported.

In response to rising violence, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency in Lima and Callao in October to strengthen security.

Transport workers say those measures have fallen short, describing them as a "media tactic" rather than an effective response in high-risk areas where criminal gangs operate.

More than 20,000 drivers and 700 companies in Lima and Callao stopped service on April 10 .following the killing of a bus driver the week before and attacks targeting transport workers. The workers returned to their jobs after a day or two without the government implementing any action to protect them.

Union leaders said the new strike reflects a worsening cycle of extortion, armed attacks and killings of drivers -- a situation they argue authorities have failed to address adequately despite the emergency decree in place since October.

Municipal officials and security authorities warned the strike could disrupt daily travel for millions of residents who rely on public transportation.

Lima Mayor Renzo Reggiardo opposed the strike, citing its potential impact on the city's economy and mobility, while acknowledging the need to address transport workers' security concerns.

Union representatives stressed the work stoppage is not a political action but a response to violence they say has claimed lives and deepened a sense of vulnerability across the sector.

News.Az