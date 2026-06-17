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Bulgaria has signaled its opposition to the European Union's upcoming 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, potentially blocking the measures due to the EU's strict unanimity voting rules.

While specific details of the official objection remain scarce, European diplomatic sources indicate the friction stems from a proposal by the European Commission to place the Russian spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, on the individual sanctions blacklist over his vocal support for the war in Ukraine. Local reports suggest that Sofia is attempting to protect the religious leader from EU travel bans and asset freezes. The move has exposed internal divisions within Bulgaria's own religious leadership; only Metropolitan Naum of Ruse has publicly broken ranks to condemn recent military actions, joining Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in criticizing Russian strikes on Ukrainian cultural landmarks, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Because adopting EU sanctions requires a unanimous vote from all member states, Bulgaria's single dissent has the power to stall the entire legislative push.

The roadblock comes just as Brussels finalizes the comprehensive 21st package, which aims to squeeze strategically vital sectors of the Kremlin's economy. The proposed restrictions target Russia's energy markets, financial services, trade networks, cryptocurrency sector, and the fishing industry. Additionally, the package includes an entry ban on former Russian servicemen who fought in Ukraine, alongside individual sanctions against nearly 80 entities and citizens. Meanwhile, existing EU sanctions tied to the illegal annexation of Crimea have already been successfully extended until at least June 23, 2027.

News.Az