One killed in explosion in Armenia’s Sisian

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person has died after an explosion in Armenia's Sisian, according to the republic's Investigative Committee.

The head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Naira Harutyunyan, wrote on Facebook that, according to preliminary information, an unidentified person placed an explosive device on the door handle of the nearby corridor of the animal barn of a house in Sisian.

The owner of the premises - a Sisian resident born in 1945 - opened the door at about 5:40 am to take the animals out but died on the spot from the ensuing explosion.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into this incident. Measures are taken to ascertain all the circumstances and to find the person who committed this crime, News.am reported.

News.Az

News.Az