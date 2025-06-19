One killed in plane crash near airport outside Boston

A small plane crashed near a regional airport close to Boston, resulting in one fatality and leaving another person critically injured.

A Mooney M20 aircraft crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive close to Beverly Regional Airport in Massachusetts around 8.45am on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Two men were trapped inside, said Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur.

One of them died in the crash and the other was airlifted to a hospital.

The identities of the passengers were not immediately released.

No one was injured on the ground.

‘The preliminary information we have is the plane crashed under unknown circumstances,’ stated the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

An NTSB investigator was expected to get to the scene in the afternoon, and the plane will be taken to a facility to be evaluated.

Witnesses told WBZ-TV that they saw a puff of smoke before the plane dropped – possibly a sign of an engine failure.

The plane appeared to be broken into two pieces, with a large portion partly on the road and against a pole by the sidewalk. The other piece was in the tree line.

Officials are seeking to recover crash footage.

‘It’s a holiday, there’s not a lot of businesses open right now,’ said Lelacheur at the scene.

‘We’re going to go through footage when we can with the various businesses when they open, bring some people in and then, obviously, do some follow up tomorrow.’

