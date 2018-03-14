One more public legal entity created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on development of e-government and shift to digital government, APA reports.

According to the decree, State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to carry out state policy and regulation in e-government, function as coordinating body for formation, integration and effective management of state information reserves, provide management and activity of E-government portal, take necessary measures on its improvement, organize exchange of information between information systems and information reserves of state bodies and provision of e- services through E-government portal, as well as take measures for development of government to business and business to government e-services and prepare draft Action Plan on Shift to Digital Government and submit to the president of Azerbaijan.

In order to fulfill duties provided in the first part of the order, E-Government Development Centre was created under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

E-government portal will be transferred to the balance of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the balance of Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies.

News.Az

News.Az