One person died and 10 were injured in a major road accident on the Izmir-Istanbul highway
Source: Haber Global
One person died and 10 were injured in a major traffic accident on the Izmir-Istanbul highway, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.
According to reports, the accident involving 12 vehicles occurred on the Soğucak-Kuyualan highway heading toward Istanbul. Firefighters, ambulance crews, and police from Balikesir and Savashtepe were dispatched to the scene.
The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.