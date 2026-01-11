Yandex metrika counter

One person died and 10 were injured in a major road accident on the Izmir-Istanbul highway

One person died and 10 were injured in a major traffic accident on the Izmir-Istanbul highway, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

According to reports, the accident involving 12 vehicles occurred on the Soğucak-Kuyualan highway heading toward Istanbul. Firefighters, ambulance crews, and police from Balikesir and Savashtepe were dispatched to the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.


