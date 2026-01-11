78 flights cancelled at Istanbul airports due to bad weather

The shutdown dealt a major headache to the 16 million residents of Turkey's largest city [IGA/Anadolu Agency]

In Istanbul, 78 flights were cancelled on January 12 due to expected bad weather.

This was stated in a statement by Turkish Airlines (THY) and AJet, News.Az reports.

According to the information, 54 THY flights were scheduled to depart from Istanbul Airport (IST), and 24 AJet flights were scheduled to depart from Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW).

News.Az