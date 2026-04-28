Only 2,000 pairs: Inside Prada’s rare Indian artisan collection

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Prada has launched a limited-edition line of Indian-made Kolhapuri sandals, months after facing backlash over designs that resembled traditional footwear without initial acknowledgment.

The controversy began in 2025 when the brand showcased sandals inspired by centuries-old Kolhapuri styles at a fashion show in Milan, sparking criticism from Indian artisans and officials who accused the company of cultural appropriation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the backlash, Prada recognized the Indian origins of the design and entered discussions with artisan groups. The new collection is now being produced in India, specifically in Maharashtra and Karnataka, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing techniques.

The company plans to release around 2,000 pairs, which will be sold through selected global stores and online platforms at a premium price point.

In addition to the product launch, Prada has introduced a three-year training initiative aimed at supporting artisans from regions historically associated with Kolhapuri footwear. The program, developed in collaboration with Indian design institutes, is expected to train dozens of craftspeople and help preserve traditional techniques.

The move reflects a broader shift in the fashion industry toward greater recognition of cultural origins and more direct collaboration with local communities following past controversies.

News.Az