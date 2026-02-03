Only five Gaza patients exit as Rafah crossing partially reopens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has allowed a small number of critically ill Palestinian patients to leave Gaza for medical treatment, marking the first limited movement through the Rafah crossing after nearly two years of closure. The move comes amid ongoing military operations and arrests in the occupied West Bank, highlighting the fragile and highly controlled nature of humanitarian access in the region.

On the first day of what officials described as a “pilot reopening” of the Rafah border crossing, only five patients in life-threatening condition were granted permission to exit Gaza for urgent medical care. The crossing, a key gateway between Gaza and Egypt, had remained largely shut since the escalation of the conflict, leaving thousands of patients unable to travel for specialized treatment, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Many families and patients remain in uncertainty, with humanitarian groups warning that limited access is far from enough to meet the growing medical needs inside Gaza. Hospitals in the territory continue to face pressure from shortages of medicine, equipment, and specialized services, making external treatment a critical option for many severe cases.

At the same time, Israeli military activity continued in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces carried out raids in and around Nablus, including operations in the Balata refugee camp. According to local and security sources cited by Wafa news agency, soldiers entered several homes during the operation, arresting multiple Palestinians and wounding others. Three people who were injured were taken to hospitals, though details about their condition were not immediately released.

Additional arrests were reported in nearby areas, including Kafr Qalil village, the al-Maajin area, and the al-Ein refugee camp. The operations are part of what Israeli authorities describe as ongoing security measures, while Palestinian officials and rights groups frequently raise concerns about the humanitarian and social impact of such raids.

The limited Rafah reopening is being closely watched by international observers and aid organizations. Many hope it could signal the start of broader humanitarian access, but analysts caution that the current arrangement appears tightly controlled and temporary. For now, most patients in Gaza remain unable to leave for treatment, keeping pressure on local health services already struggling to cope with demand.

The situation underscores the broader regional tension, where humanitarian measures often unfold alongside security operations. With thousands still waiting for medical evacuation approvals, the coming weeks will likely determine whether the Rafah crossing can transition from a symbolic reopening to a functioning humanitarian corridor.

News.Az