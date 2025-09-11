OPEC keeps global oil demand growth forecasts unchanged for 2025-2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said Thursday it will maintain its forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 and 2026, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

In its latest monthly oil market report, OPEC projected demand to rise by about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in 2025 and by 1.4 million bpd in 2026, both unchanged from last month's outlook.

Oil demand in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is expected to grow by around 100,000 bpd year-on-year, while demand in the non-OECD is forecast to expand by about 1.2 million bpd, driven mainly by Other Asia, China and India, with other regions also showing steady growth, the report said.

Citing strong momentum in the first half of 2025, OPEC left its global economic growth forecasts unchanged at 3 percent for 2025 and 3.1 percent for 2026.

