Yandex metrika counter

OPEC+ talks on oil output cuts postponed to December 3

  • Economics
  • Share
OPEC+ talks on oil output cuts postponed to December 3

OPEC+ ministerial meeting scheduled for December 1 has been postponed to December 3, according to a letter for the member-states’ delegates, according to TASS. 

Two sources at the oil cartel confirmed this report. The letter says that the meeting is due to be held at 16:00 Moscow Time on Thursday via video conference.

Before the meeting the parties will hold informal consultations, one of the sources told TASS. Earlier OPEC+ countries failed to come to terms on oil output cuts in the coming months of 2021.

OPEC+ is a group of oil-producing countries, made up of OPEC members and 10 other non-OPEC members, including Russia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      