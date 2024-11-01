OpenAI created internet search engine based on ChatGPT

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI, the US-based ChatGPT developer, has launched an Internet search engine based on its technology, the company’s press service said, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for," OpenAI stated."This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more," the company added.Users with a paid subscription will have access to the new feature from its launch. The company also plans to extend the service to the free version.OpenAI collaborated with mass media outlets, such as the Associated Press, Axel Springer, Financial Times, Le Monde, and Reuters, to improve the results for news searches.

