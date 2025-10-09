OpenAI expands ChatGPT Go plan to 16 more Asian countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has extended its affordable ChatGPT Go plan, priced under $5, to 16 new countries across Asia.

The subscription is now available in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, East Timor, and Vietnam, marking a major step in the company’s global accessibility push, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In select countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Pakistan, the company is allowing users to pay in local currencies. In the remaining countries, users must pay in USD at a price of approximately $5, with the final cost varying based on local taxation.

ChatGPT Go gives users higher daily limits for messages, image generation, and file or image uploads per day. The plan also offers twice as much memory as the free plan, enabling more personalized responses.

According to OpenAI, the expansion comes as the company has seen its weekly active user base in Southeast Asia grow by up to four times. The plan was first launched in India in August, followed by Indonesia in September. OpenAI reports that paid subscribers in India have doubled since the launch.

OpenAI is competing with Google to make affordable AI chatbot subscription plans available in more regions. Google launched its similarly priced Google AI Plus plan in Indonesia in September, followed by expansion to over 40 countries. The Plus tier gives users access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI model, along with creative tools for image and video creation — including Flow (for design), Whisk (for image remixing), and Veo 3 Fast (for video creation) — as well as 200GB of cloud storage.

The expansion comes at a pivotal moment for OpenAI. At its DevDay 2025 conference this week in San Francisco, CEO Sam Altman announced that ChatGPT has reached 800 million weekly active users globally, up from 700 million in August. The company also unveiled a major platform shift, introducing apps that work directly inside ChatGPT and that transform the chatbot into an ecosystem that’s similar to an app store, with partners like Spotify, DoorDash, and Uber.

News.Az