OpenAI launches new image generator for ChatGPT

On Tuesday, OpenAI beefed up its ChatGPT chatbot with new technology designed to generate images from detailed, complex and unusual instructions, News.Az reports citing The New York Times.

For instance, if you describe a four-panel comic strip, including the characters who appear in each panel and what they are saying to one another, the technology can instantly generate an elaborate cartoon.

Though previous versions of ChatGPT could generate images, they could not reliably create images by blending such a wide array of concepts.