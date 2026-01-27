OpenAI launches Prism, free AI workspace for research

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has launched Prism, a free AI-powered workspace designed for scientists to write and collaborate on research, utilizing its most advanced model, GPT-5.2.

The platform is available immediately to anyone with a ChatGPT personal account, with organizational access coming soon to Business, Team, Enterprise, and Education plan users, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prism integrates scientific writing, revision, collaboration, and publication preparation into a single cloud-based, LaTeX-native workspace. The tool builds on Crixet, a cloud-based LaTeX platform that OpenAI acquired and evolved into Prism.

The platform allows researchers to chat with GPT-5.2 Thinking to explore ideas and reason through scientific problems, draft papers with full document context, search and incorporate relevant literature, manage equations and citations, convert whiteboard equations into LaTeX, collaborate in real time, and use voice-based editing.

Prism supports unlimited collaborators without seat limits or access barriers, eliminating the need for local LaTeX installations or environment management.

OpenAI stated that while more powerful AI features will be available through paid ChatGPT plans over time, the basic platform remains free to use, aiming to expand access to high-quality scientific tools across institutions, disciplines, and career stages.

The company expects 2026 to bring a significant shift in science similar to AI’s impact on software development in 2025, with tools like Prism helping to reduce friction in day-to-day research work.

News.Az