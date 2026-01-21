OpenAI launches plan to curb data center energy costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has announced a new initiative designed to prevent its rapidly expanding data center network from driving up electricity costs for local communities.

The company unveiled the Stargate Community plan, a program aimed at ensuring OpenAI “pays its way on energy” as it builds massive AI infrastructure across multiple regions. The plan is part of Stargate — a $500 billion multi-year project to construct advanced data centers for AI training and inference, backed by major investors including Oracle. U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the initiative when it was first introduced in January 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As global demand for AI computing power surges, access to reliable energy has become a key limitation. To address this, OpenAI said each Stargate site will adopt a locally tailored energy strategy shaped by community input. Depending on location, projects may include fully funded dedicated power systems, new energy generation facilities, or expanded transmission infrastructure — all financed by OpenAI.

The move follows a similar announcement by Microsoft last week, which introduced measures to reduce water usage at U.S. data centers and pledged to cover electricity costs while working with local utilities to expand power supply.

The Stargate Community plan signals OpenAI’s effort to scale AI infrastructure responsibly while minimizing environmental strain and protecting local energy affordability.

