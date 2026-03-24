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OpenAI to invest $1B through non-profit arm in 2026

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OpenAI to invest $1B through non-profit arm in 2026
Photo: Reuters

OpenAI has appointed key leaders to head its non-profit division and announced plans to spend $1 billion on AI-related initiatives this year.

The spending will be directed through the non-profit arm and includes investments in research, technology development, and enterprise AI projects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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