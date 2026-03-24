OpenAI to invest $1B through non-profit arm in 2026

OpenAI to invest $1B through non-profit arm in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has appointed key leaders to head its non-profit division and announced plans to spend $1 billion on AI-related initiatives this year.

The spending will be directed through the non-profit arm and includes investments in research, technology development, and enterprise AI projects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az