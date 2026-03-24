OpenAI to invest $1B through non-profit arm in 2026
- 1052810
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/openai-to-invest-1b-through-non-profit-arm-in-2026 Copied
Photo: Reuters
OpenAI has appointed key leaders to head its non-profit division and announced plans to spend $1 billion on AI-related initiatives this year.
The spending will be directed through the non-profit arm and includes investments in research, technology development, and enterprise AI projects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
By Aysel Mammadzada