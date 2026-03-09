OpenAI to purchase Promptfoo for better enterprise AI safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 9, OpenAI announced plans to acquire AI security startup Promptfoo to enhance testing and evaluation tools for enterprise AI systems, as businesses continue to integrate autonomous AI agents into their operations.

The AI startup said Promptfoo’s technology will be integrated into OpenAI Frontier, its platform designed for building and operating “AI coworkers” for enterprises, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Promptfoo provides tools that help companies identify vulnerabilities in AI systems during development, including issues such as prompt injections, data leaks and misuse of connected tools. Its platform is used by developers to test and red-team large language model applications.

“Promptfoo brings deep engineering expertise in evaluating, securing, and testing AI systems at enterprise scale. Their work helps businesses deploy secure and reliable AI applications, and we’re excited to bring these capabilities directly into Frontier,” said Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications, OpenAI.

OpenAI said Promptfoo’s automated security testing and red-teaming capabilities will become a native part of the Frontier platform, enabling enterprises to detect risks before deploying AI agents.

As organizations connect AI systems to internal data and operational tools, concerns around governance, compliance and oversight have become central to enterprise adoption of generative AI.

OpenAI said Frontier will also integrate reporting and traceability features so companies can document testing, monitor system changes over time and meet regulatory and compliance requirements.

Promptfoo’s tools are already widely used by developers, including an open-source command-line interface and library designed for evaluating and stress-testing AI applications. The company said its platform is trusted by more than 25% of Fortune 500 companies.

“We started Promptfoo because developers needed a practical way to secure AI systems,” said Ian Webster, co-founder and CEO, Promptfoo. “As AI agents become more connected to real data and systems, securing and validating them is more challenging and important than ever.”

“Joining OpenAI lets us accelerate this work, bringing stronger security, safety, and governance capabilities to the teams building real-world AI systems,” he added.

