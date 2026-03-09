AU warns military escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Monday warned that military escalation in the Persian Gulf threatens regional and global economic stability.

The chairperson said in a statement that he is closely following developments in the region, which are marked by "concerning incidents that are escalating tensions and undermining regional stability," News.Az reports, citing CNN.

He expressed deep concern over recent attacks on critical infrastructure, including energy and transport facilities, which further heightened tensions and is threatening regional and global economic stability.

Highlighting that such actions are disrupting vital supply chains and have far-reaching implications for international trade and energy markets, he condemned any violation of international law, including infringements on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

He called on all related parties to exercise maximum restraint, prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, and work toward a swift de-escalation of the situation, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.

"Rising oil prices and disruptions in trade routes are already affecting markets, including the export of perishables from Africa, while disruptions to airspace are impacting African airlines and travel connectivity," Youssouf said.

He reiterated the 55-member continental organization's commitment to international law, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and the preservation of international peace and security.

News.Az