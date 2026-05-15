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OpenAI brings Codex coding tool to ChatGPT mobile app

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OpenAI brings Codex coding tool to ChatGPT mobile app
Source: Xinhua

OpenAI said on Thursday its coding tool Codex was being added ​to the ChatGPT mobile app, expanding ‌access to the product as competition intensifies in the market for AI code-generation tools.

Coding tools ​have become an important way ​for AI companies to reach business ⁠customers, with OpenAI competing against rivals, ​including Anthropic, whose Claude Code tool has ​gained traction among developers, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Codex can perform tasks such as writing features, answering questions about codebase, ​fixing bugs and proposing pull requests ​for review. The mobile app allows users to stay ‌in ⁠the loop remotely after connecting to machines where Codex is running, enabling them to review outputs, approve changes and ​start new ​tasks.

The ⁠tool, launched as a desktop app in February, is being rolled ​out as a preview within ​the ⁠ChatGPT mobile app on iOS and Android, OpenAI said. It can connect only ⁠to ​macOS systems, with Windows ​support expected to be introduced soon.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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