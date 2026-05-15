OpenAI brings Codex coding tool to ChatGPT mobile app

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI said on Thursday its coding tool Codex was being added ​to the ChatGPT mobile app, expanding ‌access to the product as competition intensifies in the market for AI code-generation tools.

Coding tools ​have become an important way ​for AI companies to reach business ⁠customers, with OpenAI competing against rivals, ​including Anthropic, whose Claude Code tool has ​gained traction among developers, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES OpenAI explores legal options against Apple

Musk, OpenAI present final arguments in case shaping AI’s future

Elon Musk travels to China during $150 billion OpenAI lawsuit hearing

OpenAI says no user data exposed in security incident

Codex can perform tasks such as writing features, answering questions about codebase, ​fixing bugs and proposing pull requests ​for review. The mobile app allows users to stay ‌in ⁠the loop remotely after connecting to machines where Codex is running, enabling them to review outputs, approve changes and ​start new ​tasks.

The ⁠tool, launched as a desktop app in February, is being rolled ​out as a preview within ​the ⁠ChatGPT mobile app on iOS and Android, OpenAI said. It can connect only ⁠to ​macOS systems, with Windows ​support expected to be introduced soon.

News.Az