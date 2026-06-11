Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump after US renews strikes on Iran

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US stock futures climbed after the United States carried out strikes against Iran just hours after President Donald Trump pledged that such action would take place, stating that negotiations were taking “too long,” News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) rose 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures (ES=F) gained 0.4%.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F), tied to the technology-heavy index, increased by 0.3%.

US Central Command confirmed the attacks on X, describing them as being “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump told reporters in separate remarks that Iran would be hit “very hard” and would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations. His comments came a day after the United States conducted strikes on Iran on Tuesday. US officials said those earlier attacks were in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter over the weekend.

The renewed military activity, along with fresh warnings, positioned markets for a volatile trading session on Wednesday. Stocks fell sharply and oil prices surged amid indications that the Strait of Hormuz could remain closed for the foreseeable future. Sentiment was further weighed down by the latest inflation data, which showed prices rising at a faster pace.

Meanwhile, after the market close, Oracle (ORCL) reported earnings that exceeded expectations, but its shares declined due to weaker-than-expected cloud sales.

On Thursday, investors will focus on the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), which will provide additional insight into the pace of inflation following May’s report.

The week’s key event is expected on Friday, with the anticipated market debut of Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX), which is set to mark what could become the largest IPO in history.

News.Az