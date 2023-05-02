Opening of Zangazur corridor ‘important’ for increasing region’s transit potential: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Zangazur corridor is important in terms of increasing the transit potential of the region, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the topic “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future”, held at ADA University. The conference was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The minister pointed out that the transit shipments via the Middle Corridor through the territory of Azerbaijan grew by 75 percent last year.

“The role of the Middle Corridor keeps increasing. In this regard, the ongoing restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the international airports built there, play an important role. The opening of the Zangazur corridor is important in terms of increasing the region’s transit potential,” he added.

News.Az