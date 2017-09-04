Operation underway to extinguish forest fire in Azerbaijan's Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Urgent efforts are being made to put out a forest fire in Azerbaijan’s Gabala district.

Firefighting efforts are underway in the forest zone surrounding the villages of Solguja, Abrikh and Dandikh where mostly dry grass, bushes, partly trees are burning, an operational headquarters set up to tackle the forest fire in Gabala told APA.



A total of 520 personnel, 36 units of equipment and one helicopter from the Emergency Situations Ministry’s State Fire Protection Service, Civil Defense Troops, Special Risks Rescue Service, Aviation Team and the North-West Regional Center are involved in firefighting efforts. Moreover, 50 personnel from the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry’s Forestry Department, 19 vehicles of various purposes of the Gabala District Executive Authority and voluntary groups of residents of nearby settlements are taking part in extinguishing the fire.



The specially-created headquarters is headed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev. Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kemaleddin Heydarov is regularly informed about the work being done.

News.Az

