Uganda imposes internet blackout ahead of presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda has implemented an internet blackout, two days before elections in which President Yoweri Museveni is aiming to extend his 40-year rule.

"This measure is necessary to mitigate the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks, as well as preventing of incitement to violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period," the Uganda Communications Commission said in a letter to internet providers on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The suspension was due to take effect at 0600 PM local time (1500 GMT) and remain in force "until a restoration notice is issued", the UCC said.

Essential state services were to be exempted from the ban, it added.

Internet shutdown in 2021 election

There was no statement from the government on the shutdown. The officials said the authorities did not want to "own" the decision.

The government repeatedly promised that the internet would not be shut down during the election, stating in a post on X on January 5 that "claims suggesting otherwise are false, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary fear and tension among the public."

Uganda shut down the internet during the last election in 2021 -- a vote that was marred by widespread allegations of rigging and state violence against the opposition, led by singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who is running again for the presidency.

News.Az