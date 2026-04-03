Oracle faces backlash over visas amid layoffs

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Oracle is facing mounting criticism after filing thousands of H-1B visa applications to hire foreign workers while simultaneously cutting thousands of jobs globally.

The controversy has reignited debate over the use of skilled foreign labor in the U.S. tech industry, especially during a period of widespread layoffs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to government data, Oracle submitted around 3,126 H-1B visa petitions across fiscal years 2025 and 2026, including 436 filings this year alone.

At the same time, the company informed thousands of employees worldwide that they were being laid off, prompting accusations that it is prioritizing lower-cost labor over domestic workers.

Critics have called the move a “slap in the face” to affected employees.

Oracle is not alone. Amazon, which has also announced job cuts, filed 2,675 H-1B petitions during the same period.

The situation highlights growing tensions around the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign professionals, particularly in tech roles.

The backlash comes amid a wider wave of layoffs across the tech sector, driven partly by cost-cutting and increased investment in automation and artificial intelligence.

Many critics argue that these trends are reshaping the job market and reducing opportunities for domestic workers.

The debate over H-1B visas is likely to intensify as layoffs continue across the industry, raising questions about hiring practices, labor costs, and the long-term impact of AI on employment.

News.Az