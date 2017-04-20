Orders to Azexport for Azerbaijani goods worth $100M

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azexport portal received orders worth $100 million for the supply of non-oil products since the beginning of its operation, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Apr. 20, Trend reports.

“People mostly order agricultural products through this portal. It is pleasing that there is a demand not only for agricultural raw materials but also for domestically produced ready-made foodstuff, including wine and brandy,” Gasimli said, adding the portal also receives orders for the supply of furniture and industrial goods.

“We also started preparing Export Overview, which will be updated on a monthly basis. It will contain information about Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports, the countries where we supply our products, as well as the information about orders the Azexport portal gets,” Gasimli added.

The www.azexport.az portal provides information about Azerbaijani-made goods and offers a beneficial platform for their sale in the domestic and foreign markets.

News.Az

News.Az