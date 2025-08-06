Oregon murder suspect now charged in death of fourth woman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jesse Lee Calhoun, already facing murder charges in the deaths of three women, has now been indicted in the killing of a fourth victim, 22-year-old Kristin Smith. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced the new charges on Tuesday, marking another development in a case that has drawn widespread attention across the Pacific Northwest.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Calhoun with second-degree murder and second-degree abuse of a corpse in connection with Smith’s death. The young woman was reported missing in December 2022, and her body was discovered two months later in a wooded area of Portland. Her killing is now officially considered the first in a string of murders that spanned several months, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Calhoun was previously charged in connection with the deaths of Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leanne Webster, 31; and Joanna Speaks, 32. All three victims were found in 2023, and investigators believe the murders took place between March and April of that year. Smith’s murder occurred earlier, in November 2022, but Calhoun had not been charged in her case until now.

Speaking at a press briefing, Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and declined to discuss the evidence that led to the latest charges. Authorities have kept many details under wraps, citing the complexity of the case.

Kristin Smith’s mother, Melissa Smith, expressed emotional relief following the announcement. Wearing a shirt that read "Justice for Kristin Smith," she said she had spent months searching for her daughter and pushing for answers after Calhoun was not initially charged in her daughter’s death last year. “I did everything I could to try to get answers and fight and search,” she said. “I never gave up. I’ve always stayed hopeful that I would get justice for Kristin.”

Calhoun has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and is expected to stand trial in 2027. His defense attorneys declined to comment on the new indictment.

Meanwhile, the death of a fifth woman, 22-year-old Ashley Real, remains under investigation. Her body was found in a wooded area in Clackamas County in May 2023, a month after she was reported missing. While her case was once believed to be connected to the other killings, prosecutors have not yet filed charges and say they are continuing to work closely with local authorities.

In July 2023, prosecutors confirmed links between four of the victims, a reversal from their earlier stance cautioning the public against speculation about a serial killer. The case has since grown into one of the most closely watched homicide investigations in Oregon.

News.Az