Organization of Turkic States convenes digital forum to discuss AI advances

A digital forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) digital forum has kicked off in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, bringing together officials and technology experts to discuss the most recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and exchange experiences.

The two-day forum, held under the auspices of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and hosted by the Ministry of Digital Development, brought together government officials, leading AI experts, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and tech community representatives, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Key participants at the forum included Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baysalov, Minister of Digital Development Nuriya Kutnayeva, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanicbek Omuraliyev, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Bishkek Ahmet Sadik Dogan.Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), also spoke at the event.Baysalov said the Kyrgyz government has begun to recognize and implement elements of AI, emphasizing, "We aim to learn from the experiences of Turkic states in the field of artificial intelligence at this digital forum."Omuraliyev, for his part, called for collaboration, saying, "Let’s work hand in hand to provide Turkic states with an innovative future, share our common vision, and stay connected."He highlighted the Turkic states’ rich history and innovative spirit, crucial for the AI revolution.He urged the use of AI for information exchange, the strengthening of educational programs, and the development of networks to protect society.

