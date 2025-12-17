Oscars shortlist includes three films about Palestinian stories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three films focused on Palestinian stories have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category, marking a significant milestone for Palestinian cinema on the global stage.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 15 films in total have advanced to the next round of voting for the 98th Academy Awards, selected from 86 eligible submissions worldwide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Palestine-related shortlisted films are All That’s Left of You, directed by Cherien Dabis and submitted by Jordan, Palestine 36, directed by Annemarie Jacir and submitted by Palestine, and The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and submitted by Tunisia. While entered by different countries, all three films centre on Palestinian narratives and experiences.

The films span different moments of Palestinian history and life. All That’s Left of You follows a Palestinian family across generations, tracing the legacy of dispossession beginning in 1948.

Palestine 36 is set during the 1936-39 Palestinian revolt against British colonial rule, weaving together personal stories and political upheaval.

The Voice of Hind Rajab reconstructs the final hours of five-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, using emergency calls and testimony to convey the young girl's tragic story.

The Palestinian-focused films appear alongside a fourth Arab entry on the shortlist, The President’s Cake, directed by Hasan Hadi and submitted by Iraq.

Set in 1990s Iraq under Saddam Hussein's regime and UN sanctions, the film follows nine-year-old Lamia as she desperately gathers scarce ingredients to bake a mandatory birthday cake for the president, a task carrying severe consequences if she fails.

The selections form part of a strong showing for Arab cinema this year, with four films from the region included in the final 15. Three of the shortlisted Arab films are directed by women, highlighting the central role of female filmmakers in shaping contemporary Palestinian and Arab storytelling.

Academy members from all branches took part in the preliminary voting round and were required to meet a minimum viewing threshold. In the nominations phase, members who opt in must watch all 15 shortlisted films before casting their votes.

The shortlist will be narrowed to five final nominees, which will be announced ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony early next year.

