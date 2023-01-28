OSCE Chairman-in-Office strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani strongly condemned the January 27 armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

“Strongly condemn today’s attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran & call for accountability of the perpetrators,” Osmani said on Twitter.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office stressed that attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

“Condolences to the family of the victim and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured,” he added.

On January 27, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

News.Az