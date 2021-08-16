OSCE Minsk Group still under influence of pro-Armenian forces – Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan’s ongoing provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the zone temporarily deployed by Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh suggest that Armenia wants to somehow sort out the agreements of 10 November 2020, Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia and political scientist, told News.Az.

Markov explained why the OSCE Minsk Group keeps turning a blind eye to Yerevan’s provocations if it favors facilitating the process of concluding a final peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The expert stressed that the Minsk Group is still, as always, under the influence of pro-Armenian forces.

“The Minsk Group failed to act as negotiator, brought the whole thing to the Second Karabakh War and even dropped out of the process of ending the war. This does not mean that it [Minsk Group] has disappeared forever, and it still has another role in the form of humanitarian issues. In this situation, the Minsk Group will not be able to help the parties achieve a final peace treaty in any way. During new negotiations, it will again run into the same problem of pro-Armenianism, which led its activity to a fiasco in the previous stages. This is a dead-end path,” he added.

Markov stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is absolutely right in underscoring the need to change the composition of the Minsk Group co-chairs.

“A pro-Azerbaijani or neutral country can become a Minsk Group co-chair. However, failure to change its composition will again lead to a fiasco,” the expert said.

